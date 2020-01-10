KUTZTOWN — KU Presents! welcomes the Dance Theatre of Harlem, a singular presence in the ballet world celebrating its 50th anniversary season for a multi-day residency at Kutztown University.
Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, the company tours internationally presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 18-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. Through performances, community engagement, and arts education, the company carries forward Dance Theatre of Harlem’s message of empowerment through the arts for all.
Dance Theatre of Harlem will take the stage on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium on the Kutztown University campus. Tickets are $42; $38 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.KutztownPresents.org, or by calling the KU Presents! Box Office Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 610-683-4092.
In addition to the public performance, the Dance Theatre of Harlem will be offering a lecture and demonstration for K-12 schools at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5. In this assembly performance, the company will speak about their history, how they started as a revolutionary, multi-ethnic dance company, and perform excerpts of their new works that highlight female choreographers, women of color, and African-American themes. The KU Arts Society is offering grants to cover bussing to and from KU for this free educational event. Interested teachers or school administrators, should contact Elaine Bonfitto at bonfitto@kutztown.edu or 610-683-1523.
Established to be the center of cultural life at Kutztown University, KU Presents! serves the campus and community by bringing world-class live arts that entertain, educate and enrich.
The KU Presents! season will continue on Feb. 25 with Grammy Award-winning baroque chamber orchestra Apollo’s Fire under the baton of Jeannette Sorrell.
Ireland’s most exciting young tenor, Celtic Thunder’s Emmet Cahill, will be joined by the all-female Emerald String Quartet on March 18.
As part of the Berks Jazz Fest, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will bring their New Orleans big band style on April 2.
The season comes to a close on April 15 with Tony Award-winner, Laura Benanti bringing her Tales from Soprano Isle to the Schaeffer stage. Benanti replaces the previously announced Lea Salonga.
Tickets and other event information for KU Presents! is available at www.KutztownPresents.org.