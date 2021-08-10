The Dave Mell Blues Band will perform as the final concert of the 2021 Borough of Kutztown Concert Series on Aug. 21. The Borough welcomes the band’s return to the Kutztown Park Bandshell stage in the annual Summer Concert Series.
Dave Mell has been playing and entertaining for 50 years, starting in 1972 throughout eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. The band will play a variety of styles blending of Blues, Rythym & Blues, Rock favorites, and Motown. They will perform the great songs of the likes of Janis Joplin, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, Grateful Dead, Wilson Pickett, Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, The Byrds, The Allman Brothers, and many other great groups of the 70s, 80s and 90s.
The Dave Mell Blues Band has delighted audiences throughout our area and enjoys bringing classic blues, R & B, and rock sounds alive on stage again for their audiences. They will entertain with top notch instrumentals and vocals and have delighted the area crowds for many years, while giving audiences a wide variety of songs and styles. The Borough is delighted to have them return to the stage, and to close out the 2021 Concert Series for the summer.
The park concession stand, run by Saucony Creek Grille, will be open before and during the concert. The concert held rain or shine in the covered bandshell.
The Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park concerts are free to the public. A donation jar will be available at the concert to donate toward the 2022 Concert Series. The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the support of the following co-sponsors.
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Association, Kutztown Area Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.