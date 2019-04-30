Oldies, Doo-Wop, whatever you want to call it, is still alive and kicking. Some folks refer to this music as “The Soundtrack of the Baby Boomer Lives.” Hall of Fame DJ Jerry Blavat used to call his dancers “Yon Teens” in the mid-60s. Now the same folks are Beyond Teens and still have the love for the music and memories.
On May 18, the Davenport Performing Arts Center at Pottstown High School will be hosting a show that consists of eight acts including two sons of two Rock and Roll Pioneers (Hall of Fame Inductees), Bobby Wilson, son of Jackie Wilson and Billy Haley, Jr. son of “Mr. Rock Around The Clock,” Bill Haley.
It happens to be a full moon night, see The Capris perform “There’s A Moon Out Tonight”. The Knockouts will be opening the show with their comedy routine and their great song “Darling Lorraine”. Staten Island favorite son, Vito Picone and The Elegants will create memories with their multi million selling hit “Little Star”. You will be singing along to “You Were Mine” with The Fireflies. The Vogues, from Turtle Creek, PA, will perform all of their great hits including “You’re The One”, “My Special Angel” and “Five O’Clock World”, plus many more. Backing up Bobby Wilson will be New York’s Premier girl group, The Chiclettes, who will do their own set as well. The best band in the business, The Coda Band will provide the music and former WOGL Music Director. Tommy McCarthy will emcee the event.
Mark your calendars or order your tickets now. If this is your music it definitely is a show you don’t want to miss! It’s all about recreating memories when days were so much easier. Join us for this magical musical ride back in time. You won’t regret it! Please share this info with friends, family or anyone you think might have an interest.
The show starts at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.). There will be an after-concert DJ Dance Party at the Pottstown Elks immediately after the show. Cost is $ 55 for Reserved Seating, $45 for General Admission Seating and $5 for the after-concert dance. Tickets can be ordered by sending a check to Tom Coyle, PO Box 912, Pottstown, Pa, 19464. For information, call Tom at 610-306-9361.