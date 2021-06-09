The Borough of Kutztown's Summer Concert Series in the Park welcomes the return of the sounds of Ben Mauger's Dixieland Band to the Kutztown Park Bandshell stage on June 19, rain or shine, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The band is in great demand at festivals, dances, and concerts and has quickly become a crowd favorite in the Concert Series and will bring the uplifting sounds of that Dixieland era.
The group, under the direction of Ben Mauger, is a 7-8 piece New Orleans style Dixieland band, playing the hot Dixieland jazz and dance music of the 1920s and 1930s era, and the Swing New York City style revival Jazz made famous in the 1950s and 1960s.
The high octane concert includes “The Charleston”, “Varsity Drag”, “I’ll see You In My Dreams”, “Happy Feet”, “Doin’ the Uptown Lowdown”, and many more. Among the songs in their repertoire are classic Dixieland such as “Basin Street Blues”, “Sweet Georgia Brown”, ”Darktown Strutter’s Ball”, and many more.
The concert, free to the public, is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park. The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.