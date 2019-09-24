For the 100th time, the Elverson Antique Show will open its doors on Oct. 26 and 27. How does a show that began 50 years ago keep going and going? It must reflect changes in the antiques market while continuing the tradition of a good, old fashioned country show where people can find antiques that fit into their contemporary life style at affordable prices.
From its start as a fund raiser for the Elverson Fire Company in 1969 it now helps to support the Twin Valley High School Lacrosse teams. Students and their parents work as porters, help with set-up, and run the food stand. It is a true team effort between the dealers and the high school students to produce a quality antique show where visitors can find first class merchandise and delicious food at affordable prices.
Located high on a hill in Chester County, attending the Elverson show is like a treasure hunt, and a true throwback to the way antique shows used to be. It has a reputation for offering outstanding selections of folk art, unusual smalls, and country antiques. From early china, stoneware, fraktur, holiday items, baskets, quilts, furniture, and weathervanes, the Elverson Antique show has it all.
While most of the dealers are from Pennsylvania, visitors will find dealers from several surrounding states, including Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Ohio. The show is held in the Twin Valley High School, located at 4897 North Twin Valley Road, Elverson.
Hours for the show on Oct. 26 are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7, or $6 with an advertisement. To learn more about the Elverson Antique Show, visit www.elversonantiqueshow.com or “Elverson Antique Show and Sale” on Facebook. Additional information is available by calling 701-310-4488 or 717-532-8111.