With summer already upon us, Elverson Day at the Park on June 29 is quickly approaching. The planning committee has been hard at work tying up months of ideas into final details, and have been sure to include highlights that appeal to all ages and tastes.
Speaking of tastes, be sure to come hungry to Livingood Park that Saturday at 5 p.m. and enjoy a meal from one of the several food trucks, featuring a menu that ranges from burgers and fries to farm-to-fork specials to snow cones and iced coffee.
Then, work your dinner off by perusing our several local vendors. Whether you’re enjoying ice cream from your lawn chair or appreciating an aerial view of Elverson from the hot air balloon taking off in the soccer field, our roster of talented local musicians will provide a fantastic soundtrack to your evening. We’re excited to welcome back Ring of Fire, Carol Ruffner and Company and the Chester County Band, all Elverson Day favorites.
Children will love the long line up of free activities planned for them. Past highlights like pony rides, face painting, a moon bounce and an exotic animal petting zoo will return, joined by a host of new features as well, like a book reading by a local author. Between decorating T-shirts, traversing the park in a barrel train and exploring a fleet of trucks and machines, the kids will be occupied until dark when the fireworks are set to begin. As in the past, we’ll be featuring a raffle where children who complete activities can enter to win a new bike. And big kids, come ready to throw footballs or kick soccer goals in our second annual sports challenges!
Thanks to our generous local sponsors, we’ll once more enjoy a fireworks display that’s pretty spectacular – especially for a small town! But then again, who would expect anything less from the Greatest Square Mile? We look forward to seeing you there! Rain date is June 30.