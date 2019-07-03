Summer Quest is in full swing at the Exeter Community Library, where a variety of children’s programs have allowed kids to enjoy Lego Day, a children’s health fair with free vision and hearing screening, and both a kids and teen book bingo. At the same time, adult programs offered patrons the opportunity to learn about small space gardening, cooking with preserves, crafting and decoupaging.
Thankfully, the summer isn’t even close to being over, and the Exeter Community Library has a wide range of new and innovative programs to offer in July and August for kids and adults alike.
On July 9, families are invited to attend the library’s Farm Animal Petting Zoo from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow Farms will be on site with farm animals for petting (and pony rides with suggested donation). From 5 to 7 p.m., the library will have related Early Literacy Stations for young learners. No registration is required for this event.
Children and their families are also welcome to learn about and listen to delightful and relaxing handpan music by local musician Janet Spahr at 6:30 p.m. on July 16, or to attend innovative costume storytelling and puppetry by Middle-earth Studios on July 23 at 6:30 p.m.
A teen-only Escape Room by Snapology is planned for 6 p.m. on July 25 for teens entering 7th through 12th grades.
For adults, summer programming includes Space Age Gadgets in the Kitchen with Maria Barton on July 20 at 2:30 p.m. where attendees will learn to use an air fryer and an InstaPot to cook meals in a fraction of the time needed for traditional cooking methods. Later in the summer, Susan Edelman will present Vegan Summer Dinner from the Garden, heart-healthy recipes with explosive flavor and nutrition, and Annmarie Cantrell from Cucina-Verde will introduce the concept of Five Elements in Traditional Chinese Medicine & Cooking.
All of these amazing programs are in addition to the library’s regular programming that includes weekly story times, family dance parties, kids craft ‘til noon, adult movie nights, book clubs, and STEAM activities for kids. Unless otherwise stated, registration is required for all the aforementioned events. Those interested in attending should contact the library at 610-406-9431.
Each of these programs was made possible through funding provided by Friends of the Exeter Community Library, the Woman’s Club of Exeter, and through individual donations. Additional details on each of the programs listed can be viewed on the library’s website www.berkslibraries.org/exeter or on the library’s Facebook page.
The Exeter Community Library aims to serve the community as a center of learning, accessible recreation, practical tools, and nearly 500 free programs designed for children and adults to participate in throughout the year.