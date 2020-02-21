Clay on Main invites the public to the opening reception of its next three-person exhibition on March 1, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The artists involved were chosen by judges during 2019's Summer Showcase at Clay on Main, recognized as Best in Show, and awarded a three-person exhibition during the 2020 gallery season.
This show features work by Marilyn Fox, Kutztown; Martha Ressler, Hamburg; and Bruce Singer, award recipients.
Fox and Ressler are familiar faces at Clay on Main, both having shown previously in the gallery.
Fox's painterly abstractions feel at home in the space, bouncing between bright and colorful, to more monochromatic hues.
Ressler's art quilts mirror some of the hues in Fox's work, though Ressler's quilts are much more representational.
Singer's work falls on the three dimensional side and contains found objects and natural materials.
Each of the three artists has clear influences from the natural environment.
This show runs from Feb. 23 to March 22, with gallery times during regular studio hours. An opening reception will be held on March 1 from 4 to 6 p.m., with Marilyn Fox and
Martha Ressler present to talk about their work.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley.