Farm Country Shindig hosts an evening of bluegrass music featuring the band Bluestone at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Bluestone has been together more than 20 years. Members are Carroll Swam (guitar/lead vocals), Dick Laird (mandolin/tenor), Heath Laird (acoustic bass & bass), Russ Hooper (dobro), Jeff Laird (2nd guitar/ vocals), Jon Glik (fiddle) and Chris Warner (banjo).
This hard-driving veteran bluegrass band brings together musicians who have played with some of the best including Del McCoury, Jimmy Martin, Cliff Waldron and Bill Harrell. Firmly grounded in traditional bluegrass, Bluestone’s music incorporates gospel, country, blues, swing and folk influences. A few of the places they have played are Song of the Mountain, Marion, Va., Arcadia Bluegrass Festival, Arcadia Md., Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, Gettysburg, Bethlehem Musikfest, Bridgewater Bluegrass Festival, Nova Scotia and Lucketts Bluegrass Show in Lucketts, Virginia.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Food will be available by the Fire Company. Ages 12 and under admitted free. For more information, call Scott at 610- 573-0797. The GPS address is 138 Main St., Reinholds, Pa. 17569. Farm Country Shindig may also be found on Facebook at Farm Country Shindig.