Farm Country Shindig will present an evening of Bluegrass music featuring Nothin’ Fancy at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall, located along Route 897 at 138 W. Main St., Reinholds on Oct. 5.
Nothin’ Fancy comes from Virginia and formed as a bluegrass band in 1994. Since then, they have grown in popularity, released 11 full length albums and continue to perform at festivals across the United States. They have played at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., and the Lincoln Center in New York City. They have been at Dollywood and are a regular fixture at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. where they have been described as “the act that America needs to see.”
They have successfully hosted their own “Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival” every year since 2001 in Buena Vista, Va. on the fourth weekend of September. Nothin’ Fancy was inducted as the 2015 members of the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame, an honor given once a year to Virginia’s most notable Country and Bluegrass musicians.
The band is known for their smooth vocal blends, stirring performances, irrepressible humor, and for traveling the highways in their bright yellow tour bus.
Mike Andes began performing publicly at the age of 14. Mike will tell you his music ability is God-given. He plays by ear and has never had any lessons. He is a founding member of Nothin’ Fancy.
Mitchell Davis is Nothin’ Fancy’s banjo man. He also plays mandolin, guitar and fiddle. Mitchell cites the Country Gentlemen and the Seldom Scene as his influences.
Chris Sexton is usually seen with a fiddle and sometimes contributes to the vocals. His dad, “Buster” Sexton, played banjo and introduced Chris to bluegrass. When Chris isn’t playing bluegrass, he’s teaching violin, viola, cello, piano and bluegrass fiddle.
Caleb Cox plays guitar and sings tenor for the group. He began playing the guitar at the age of 8 and over the years he learned to play mandolin, banjo, bass and the harmonica. Caleb was voted Male Vocalist of the year by the Virginia Folk Music Association.
James Cox plays bass. He gets to show his acoustic bass skills on stage with his brother Caleb and his other fellow Nothin’ Fancy “siblings”.
Come and make welcome to Lancaster County Nothin’ Fancy. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. Food will be available by the Reinholds Fire Company. There are requested donation amounts per person and free for children age 12 and under. For more information call 610-573-0797 or Facebook at Farm Country Shindig.