The public is invited to attend an upcoming open house on Saturday, April 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hamburg Arts and Craft Gallery. The featured artist of the month is fiber artist Petra Martin.
Petra uses both fabric and yarn to produce practical and functional objects as well as appreciable art. She specializes in art quilting; however she also knits and crochets.
Joining Petra will be several local authors who will be offering book signings. Brief readings will be given by Elliot and Joan Groves, Dale Graff, Karla Jensen, and Janet Barr. A short question and answer interview forum will be presented in a casual and fun style. Come hear how artists and authors find their muse. Books will be for sale as well as Petra’s work and other gallery pieces.
Between browsing artwork and sharing conversation amongst the artists and authors, enjoy wine tastings from King Cole Winery and light refreshments by baker Bethany Kulp of “Sweet Escapes”.
Please join us for this unique experience in getting to know Petra and her craft as well as the authors. The event is sponsored by the Hamburg Arts Alliance.
The Hamburg Arts and Craft Gallery is located at 355 State Street, Hamburg. For more information call 610-562-3106 or email hamburgarts@verizon.net.