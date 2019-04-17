A film screening of “A Dangerous Idea: Eugenics, Genetics, and the American Dream” will premiere in Berks County on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 416 Franklin St., Reading.
This documentary examines the history of the U.S. eugenics movement and its recent resurrection. It reveals how this dangerous idea gained new traction with an increasing belief in the concept of an all-powerful “gene” that predetermines who is worthy and who is not. It sheds light on how this new genetic determinism provided an abhorrent rationale for state sanctioned crimes committed against America’s poorest, most vulnerable citizens and for violations of the fundamental civil rights of untold millions.
The audience is invited to engage in conversation after the screening. Closed captioning is available.
Other documentaries exploring social justice issues will be shown at the church on Friday nights in June and October.
Parking is available at the 4th and Cherry Garage across the street. Discount coupons will be sold at the screening
To view a trailer and read reviews, see http://www.bullfrogfilms.com/subjects/raceandracism.html