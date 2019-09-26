Firefly Cafe, Boyertown hosts Studio B’s “PLACES”

Boyertown’s Studio B Fine Art Gallery takes its artist members’ artwork out of the studio several times a year and “on the road” to provide its membership the opportunity to broaden their market outreach and to acquaint those who may not normally visit Studio B with the work of the studio’s talented fine artist members.
Currently through Nov. 30, an exhibit of a group of Studio B’s member artists is on view at Firefly Café, 12 N Reading Ave., Boyertown. The exhibit is themed PLACES of Boyertown. All work is for sale.
“The exhibit previewed at Studio B from Aug. 30 through Sept. 8; and while we didn’t travel far this time, we know the patrons of Firefly Café will enjoy seeing the work of our local artists and love getting to know them and their work,” explained fine artist Susan Biebuyck, Studio B’s Gallery Director.
Each year Biebuyck gives each member artist a 20” x 20” canvas and challenges them to create a piece of art to take “on the road.” This year Biebuyck challenged the artists with the theme of PLACES of Boyertown to accompany the studio’s summer show FACES of Boyertown.
Locations of previous “Studio B Members on the Road” exhibits include Montgomery County Community College, Pottstown; Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, Pennsburg; Baum School of Art, Allentown; Goggleworks, Reading; the Art Gallery at Franklin Commons, Phoenixville; the Animal Rescue League, Phoenixville; Frederick Living, Frederick; Tompkins VIST Bank, Boyertown.