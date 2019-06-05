The widely known and popular Reading area based 50s and 60s rock-n-roll band Flamin’ Dick & the Hot Rods make their first appearance in the Borough of Kutztown’s Concert Series in the Park on June 15.
The six-piece band was formed in 1986 and is comprised of local musicians from Robesonia, Reading, Pottstown, Lebanon and the surrounding area and will play a variety of music spanning 1955 to 1968, the “Golden Years of Rock & Roll”. Their repertoire may include some of your favorite songs from that era, from the great entertainers of that time such as the likes of Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets, Elvis, The Righteous Brothers, Dion, and many more.
The band entertains throughout the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and will take you down memory lane of muscle cars, poodle skirts, Drive In’s, and hanging on the street corner.
Come early for a seat in the covered Kutztown Park bandshell, or bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit in the grass, or you can even hear them from the playground and sandbox area. Flamin’ Dick & the Hot Rods has been a very popular show in our East Penn Valley area and hopefully many can join in the free concert fun held from 7 to 9 p.m.
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park, will be open before and during the concert, with a variety of hot dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items for your enjoyment. So come early, bring your appetite for music and food.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park, and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
