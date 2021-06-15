Flamin' Dick & The Hot Rods returns to perform a free concert at Kutztown Park's covered bandshell from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 26. Part of Kutztown Borough's Concert Series in the Park, the concert will be held rain or shine.
Formed in 1986, the six-piece band consists of local musicians from Robesonia, Reading, Pottstown, Lebanon and the surrounding area. They will play a variety of music spanning 1955 to 1968, the Golden Years of Rock & Roll. Their repertoire may include some favorite songs from that era, from the great entertainers of that time such as the likes of Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets, Elvis, The Righteous Brothers, Dion, and many more.
The band entertains throughout the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and will take you down memory lane of the times of the bygone era of muscle cars, poodle skirts, Drive In’s, and hanging out on the street corner.
Come early for a seat in the covered bandshell, or on your blankets or lawn chairs in the lawn area, or you can even hear them from the playground and sandbox area.
The park concession stand, operated this year by Saucony Creek Grille, will be open before and during the concert, with a variety of foods and snacks.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park. The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors:
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
Patron Sponsors: Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Monaghan Group of Kutztown Realtors, Adam ‘n Eve Boutique, Erb Electric, Kevin Snyder-President Borough Council, Kutztown Lioness Club, Kutztown, O’Keefe, Miller & Thielen, P.C., and Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.