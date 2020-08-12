Fleetwood Community Theatre presents “Drinking Habits,” a farce comedy, at outdoor performances at the Evergreen German Club in Fleetwood on Aug. 21 to 23. The cast includes, not in order, Steve Miller of Fleetwood, Cindy Rohrbach of Fleetwood, LeAnne Zettlemoyer of Kempton, Tara Sands of Fleetwood, Randy Miller of Pennside, Emilee Cooper of Antietam, Jim Hoffmann of Alburtis, and Panaylotis “Pete” Clauser of Exeter.