Fleetwood FBLA

 Submitted photo

The Fleetwood High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, which has 108 members, attended the Regional Leadership Conference at Albright College in December.

Fleetwood FBLA students competed against nine other schools from Berks County in more than 60 event categories with 82 members receiving outstanding recognition.

Of the winning delegation, 13 students have qualified to represent Fleetwood FBLA at the State Leadership Conference held April 5 – 8 in Hershey. All of the qualifying students are currently fundraising and are looking for sponsors in order to pay for their trip to the state competition.

In addition, three Fleetwood Chapter members will hold regional officer positions for the 2020-2021 school year. They are Julia Kaskey, President; Madison Musitano, Vice-President; and Celeste Cook, Secretary.

Awards

Jordi Farr: 5th place in Accounting I

Maegan Mileshosky: 4th place in Advertising

Alex Dierolf: 5th place in Advertising

Kayley Henninger: 1st place in Agribusiness

Connor Heck: 2nd place in Agribusiness

Team of Justin George, Alison Mountz & Samantha Pinnix: 2nd place in Banking & Financial Systems

Kamille Orth: 1st place in Broadcast Journalism

Ben Dempsey: 2nd place in Business Calculations

Team of Avery Millisock & Madison Musitano: 1st place in Business Ethics

Team of Jessica Carlin & Sydney Mahmood: 2nd place in Business Ethics

Ashlynn Vees: 4th place in Business Law

Sacha Joseph: 1st place in Client Service

Kylie Frain: 2nd place in Client Service

Noah Bates: 2nd place in Computer Problem Solving

Emily Hayes: 2nd place in Cyber Security

Erik Werner: 4th place in Economics

Zachary Hobart: 4th place in Emerging Business Issues

Emily Walber: 4th place in Entrepreneurship

Team of Adrian Buchter & Connor Schlegel: 5th place in Entrepreneurship

Megan Zimmerman: 1st place in Future Business Leader

Team of Eleanor Beachy, Jossalyn Galeassi & Lauren Kile: 1st place in Global Business

Team of Isabella Atchina, Lauren Briesch & Sarah Loeffler: 2nd place in Graphic Design

Team of Matt Zelko & Jeff Kline: 3rd place in Graphic Design

Jolie Malinowski: 2nd place in Help Desk

Team of Laura Aulenbach, Leah Wilson & Alyson Witman: 3rd place in Hospitality Management

Team of Gavin Morris, Kyle Wojciechowski & Will Ryan: 4th place in Hospitality Management

Alexander Tucci: 2nd place in Impromptu Speaking

Zachary Haas: 1st place in Insurance & Risk Management

Celeste Cook: 2nd place in Insurance & Risk Management

Emily Kline: 2nd place in Introduction to Business

Lauren Paules: 4th place in Introduction to Business

Karissa Doerr: 1st place in Introduction to Business Communication

Erica Kratz: 2nd place in Introduction to Business Communication

Kahdajah Weadock: 5th place in Introduction to Business Communication

Jessica Kopycienski: 2nd place in Introduction to Business Presentation

Leilah Sailee: 2nd place in Introduction to Business Procedures

Nikki Kopycienski: 4th place in Introduction to Business Procedures

Cassandra Batz: 1st place in Introduction to FBLA

Kylie Schroeder: 2nd place in Introduction to FBLA

Alexia Moliatu: 5th place in Introduction to FBLA

Jasmine Evans: 1st place in Introduction to Public Speaking

Tyler Walbert: 3rd place in Job Interview

Warren Valentine: 5th place in Job Interview

Team of Wyatt Hetrick & Sarah Reitnauer: 1st place in Management Decision Making

Team of Jared Burt, Ivor Cahalan & Seamus Cahalan: 2nd place in Management Information Systems

Team of Emma Rapposelli & Elyse Schwenig: 3rd place in Management Information Systems

Mason Reimert: 1st place in Networking Concepts

Emma Crissman: 3rd place in Organizational Leadership

Team of Aidan Gorman, Nicholas Liptok, Dylan Fickes, Adam Knoll & Jacob Karnish: 1st place in Parliamentary Procedure

Aidan Roe: 3rd place in Personal Finance

Mya Sanithsone: 4th place in Personal Finance

Travis Pytleski: 5th place in Political Science

Team of Sam Delozier, Max LaFranchise & Derek Sadler: 1st place in Publication Design

Kenzie Miller: 2nd place in Sales Presentation

Team of Julia Kaskey & Michaela Kaskey: 1st place in Social Media Campaign

Team of Olivia Downs & Abigail Kile: 2nd place in Social Media Campaign

Cadence Rusak: 1st place in Word Processing

