The Fleetwood High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, which has 108 members, attended the Regional Leadership Conference at Albright College in December.
Fleetwood FBLA students competed against nine other schools from Berks County in more than 60 event categories with 82 members receiving outstanding recognition.
Of the winning delegation, 13 students have qualified to represent Fleetwood FBLA at the State Leadership Conference held April 5 – 8 in Hershey. All of the qualifying students are currently fundraising and are looking for sponsors in order to pay for their trip to the state competition.
In addition, three Fleetwood Chapter members will hold regional officer positions for the 2020-2021 school year. They are Julia Kaskey, President; Madison Musitano, Vice-President; and Celeste Cook, Secretary.
Awards
Jordi Farr: 5th place in Accounting I
Maegan Mileshosky: 4th place in Advertising
Alex Dierolf: 5th place in Advertising
Kayley Henninger: 1st place in Agribusiness
Connor Heck: 2nd place in Agribusiness
Team of Justin George, Alison Mountz & Samantha Pinnix: 2nd place in Banking & Financial Systems
Kamille Orth: 1st place in Broadcast Journalism
Ben Dempsey: 2nd place in Business Calculations
Team of Avery Millisock & Madison Musitano: 1st place in Business Ethics
Team of Jessica Carlin & Sydney Mahmood: 2nd place in Business Ethics
Ashlynn Vees: 4th place in Business Law
Sacha Joseph: 1st place in Client Service
Kylie Frain: 2nd place in Client Service
Noah Bates: 2nd place in Computer Problem Solving
Emily Hayes: 2nd place in Cyber Security
Erik Werner: 4th place in Economics
Zachary Hobart: 4th place in Emerging Business Issues
Emily Walber: 4th place in Entrepreneurship
Team of Adrian Buchter & Connor Schlegel: 5th place in Entrepreneurship
Megan Zimmerman: 1st place in Future Business Leader
Team of Eleanor Beachy, Jossalyn Galeassi & Lauren Kile: 1st place in Global Business
Team of Isabella Atchina, Lauren Briesch & Sarah Loeffler: 2nd place in Graphic Design
Team of Matt Zelko & Jeff Kline: 3rd place in Graphic Design
Jolie Malinowski: 2nd place in Help Desk
Team of Laura Aulenbach, Leah Wilson & Alyson Witman: 3rd place in Hospitality Management
Team of Gavin Morris, Kyle Wojciechowski & Will Ryan: 4th place in Hospitality Management
Alexander Tucci: 2nd place in Impromptu Speaking
Zachary Haas: 1st place in Insurance & Risk Management
Celeste Cook: 2nd place in Insurance & Risk Management
Emily Kline: 2nd place in Introduction to Business
Lauren Paules: 4th place in Introduction to Business
Karissa Doerr: 1st place in Introduction to Business Communication
Erica Kratz: 2nd place in Introduction to Business Communication
Kahdajah Weadock: 5th place in Introduction to Business Communication
Jessica Kopycienski: 2nd place in Introduction to Business Presentation
Leilah Sailee: 2nd place in Introduction to Business Procedures
Nikki Kopycienski: 4th place in Introduction to Business Procedures
Cassandra Batz: 1st place in Introduction to FBLA
Kylie Schroeder: 2nd place in Introduction to FBLA
Alexia Moliatu: 5th place in Introduction to FBLA
Jasmine Evans: 1st place in Introduction to Public Speaking
Tyler Walbert: 3rd place in Job Interview
Warren Valentine: 5th place in Job Interview
Team of Wyatt Hetrick & Sarah Reitnauer: 1st place in Management Decision Making
Team of Jared Burt, Ivor Cahalan & Seamus Cahalan: 2nd place in Management Information Systems
Team of Emma Rapposelli & Elyse Schwenig: 3rd place in Management Information Systems
Mason Reimert: 1st place in Networking Concepts
Emma Crissman: 3rd place in Organizational Leadership
Team of Aidan Gorman, Nicholas Liptok, Dylan Fickes, Adam Knoll & Jacob Karnish: 1st place in Parliamentary Procedure
Aidan Roe: 3rd place in Personal Finance
Mya Sanithsone: 4th place in Personal Finance
Travis Pytleski: 5th place in Political Science
Team of Sam Delozier, Max LaFranchise & Derek Sadler: 1st place in Publication Design
Kenzie Miller: 2nd place in Sales Presentation
Team of Julia Kaskey & Michaela Kaskey: 1st place in Social Media Campaign
Team of Olivia Downs & Abigail Kile: 2nd place in Social Media Campaign
Cadence Rusak: 1st place in Word Processing