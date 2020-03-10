Fleetwood Area High School proudly presents Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast” on March 20 to 22.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
More than 65 students are involved in Fleetwood’s production of Beauty and the Beast, including cast, crew, and pit orchestra. The stage itself is an elaborate backdrop of painted castle walls and village streets which can be rotated to show the inside of Gaston’s tavern and the Beast’s lair.
The play is challenging with its many animated household objects and whimsical characters. Fleetwood’s cast and crew have been hard at work creating Cogsworth the Clock, Lumiere the Candelabra and Madame de la Grande Bouche, the Wardrobe. Numerous dancing utensils, plates, carpets and other pieces have meant many Saturday mornings and afternoons after school to prepare for the colorful production.
The task of making the Beast believable was solved when a Fleetwood parent, who is a professional special effects makeup artist, offered to get involved in the production. A custom mask for the Beast has been created as well as masks for the Wolves and flaming hand pieces for Lumiere that are sure to excite the audience.
Please be our guest on March 20 and March 21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m. at Fleetwood Area High School, 803 Richmond St.
Tickets will be available in the Fleetwood Area High School office and at the show, $10 for adults, $5 for students, senior citizens and veterans.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com