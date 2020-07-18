Comedy magician Denny Corby performs a live virtual interactive comedy magic show with The Rotary Clubs of Kutztown and Fleetwood at 8 p.m. on July 31.
The event is a live Zoom virtual show and is a fundraiser for the Rotary clubs.
“Unfortunately because of the pandemic, many Rotary clubs had to cancel their annual fundraisers. The profits of these fundraisers are donated to local charities, student awards, scholarships and global humanitarian projects,” said Amy Sheller of Kutztown Rotary Club. “We wanted to still be able to offer the same level of support this year so we started brainstorming ideas for low contact or virtual fundraisers.”
Kutztown Rotarian Ellen Overcast mentioned a virtual magic show with Denny Corby. She had worked with Denny on several live events and fundraisers and had a great experience, explained Sheller.
“I had a chance to see Denny Corby perform live at a local fundraiser about a year ago. He's local to Pennsylvania and extremely talented, dynamic and funny!” said Sheller. “He's had many national TV appearances including Penn & Teller's “Fool Us” but he's down to earth and a genuinely nice guy. Denny has made the process of setting up the fundraiser really easy. Our job is to spread the word & promote it!”
Sheller said that this event is not going to be like your work Zoom calls.
“Denny has a three-camera professional production set up. It will be interactive and you'll learn a magic trick at the end,” she said.
Many of our traditional summer community events had to be canceled this year.
“A virtual event provides community connection and entertainment in a time when we need it the most. This is also a family-friendly event so order take out from a local restaurant and tune in for a fun night without even leaving your living room!”
The cost is $25 per household. For tickets visit https://bit.ly/RotaryMagic.
“The profits from this event will be split between the Fleetwood & Kutztown Rotary Clubs. Each club will use the funds to support their youth programs such as scholarships, student of the month, youth leadership, as well as contributions to a wide variety of local non-profits such as Friend Inc., iHartHarvest, Kutztown Strong, local fire departments, libraries etc.,” said Sheller. “For the Kutztown Rotary, we present our donations to those organizations each November at our Foundation Night.”