The widely known and popular local indie-rock band Frog Holler performs in the 2019 Borough of Kutztown Summer Concert Series in the Park from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 1 in the Kutztown Park Bandshell.
This local group is very popular and in high demand throughout our area. Under the leadership of Darren Schlappich of Kutztown, in existence for more than 20 years, they are always a crowd pleaser and the Borough of Kutztown is proud to have them on stage again in our free Concert Series in the Park.
They have been entertaining crowds throughout the East Penn Valley area and Eastern Pennsylvania, and have been a regular in the annual Concert Series and always provide great music and entertainment to a large following. They are very musically and vocally talented and have played for many performances in our area. They are a delight to watch and listen to.
They will entertain the audience with electric guitar, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle producing sounds of a mixture in their repertoire of bluegrass, indie-rock, country-bluegrass, folk, and mixes of rock/country/folk all wrapped into one. They will delight the crowd with many favorites and many songs they wrote and recorded, right here in Berks County.
Come early for a seat in the covered bandshell, out on your blankets or lawn chairs in the lawn area, or you can even hear them from the playground and sandbox area.
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park will be open before and during the concert, with a variety of foods and drink, ranging from a variety of dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items for your enjoyment.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park. Concerts are held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
