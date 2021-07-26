Genesius Theatre of Reading performs five shows of the love rock musical “Hair” outdoors under the Big Top at Willow Glen Park in Sinking Spring Aug. 5 to 9.
Genesius has had a love affair with this show since the theater company first presented “Hair” in the summer of 1976, at the now demolished Astor Theater on Penn Street, where the Santander Arena now stands. The show was directed by Genesius co-founder Michael O’Flaherty.
In the summer of 1998, Scott Russell directed the show outdoors in Schelegel Park, and the Tribe also cleaned up the brush around the painted rock peace sign on Mount Penn.
In 2009, Genesius performed “Hair” at its 10th and Walnut location under the direction of Genesius Artistic Director LJ Fecho. Previously, Fecho played the role of Woof in the 1976 production.
This summer, Fecho co-directs “Hair” with James Haggerty. Music director is Kevin Cooper and production stage manager is Becka Malanios with choreography by Jennifer Parker Scott, set and lighting design by Zack Spadaccia, hair and makeup design by Diane Keck, sound design by Albert Garcia, scenic art by Anabeth Butt, and costume design by Cathy Miller.
The book and lyrics are by the late Gerome Ragni and James Rado, with music by the late Galt MacDermot.
Inspired by the counter-culture movement of the 1960s, “Hair” tells the story of the Tribe, a group of young hippies navigating the decade’s turbulent political and cultural events while living a bohemian lifestyle in New York City. Groundbreaking at the time for its music, script and unique production flourishes, “Hair” was nominated for a Tony Award in 1969 for Best Musical, and won a Grammy the same year for Best Score from an Original Cast Show Album.
Featuring iconic hits such as “Let the Sunshine In,” “Good Morning Starshine,” “Aquarius” and the exuberant title song, “Hair” celebrates harmony and understanding with Broadway’s first great rock musical.
The Genesius production features Matt Kleckner as George Berger and Corey Clark as Claude Hooper Bukowski, as the iconic hippie duo. Kleckner was a member of The Tribe in the 2009 show, and Clark is reprising his role of Claude from 2009.
The rock musical also features Sarah Allyn Althen as Sheila, Abbey Hannis as Jeanie, James Barksdale as Hud, Yvonne Newton as Dionne, Collin T. Bollinger as Woof, Katie Fanrak as Chrissy, Andrew Oritz as Dad, Becka Malanios as Mom, and a The Tribe round-out the whole group.
Rated R, this musical contains profane language, drug-use, minor nudity and adult content. The show is recommended for mature audiences. Also, the production has lots of special effects including strobe lights and haze.
The show will be performed at Willow Glen Park, 94 Park Ave., Sinking Spring five nights only, Aug. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. Doors open 7 p.m. with show time at 7:30 p.m. Willow Glen is handicapped accessible. Parking is free.
The Konopelski’s Truck N Brew will be selling food and drinks, opening at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 only. Soda, water and snacks will be available at the other performances, sold by Genesius for cash only.
Masks will be required only if you are not vaccinated. Attend the show at your own risk.
Tickets are $25 each for General Admission – first come, first serve seating. For tickets visit www.genesiusdifference.org or call 610-373-9500, card fees apply. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Genesius is a 501-C-3 non-profit organization. The 2021 season is sponsored by Sandy Solmon and Doug Messinger of Sweet Street Desserts and “Hair” is sponsored by Konopelski Katering and Thanx Hair Artistry.