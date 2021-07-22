Youth will present two performances of “Footloose – Youth Edition” - a one-hour version of the upbeat musical specially designed for young performers - at the Reading Liederkranz Club, outdoors under their Grand Pavilion near Stokesay Castle on July 30 and 31.
The Genesius production of “Footloose” is part of its theatrical youth programs offering opportunities to kids, tweens and teens, ages 6 to 17. This includes the Genesius Spotlight Summer Theater Camp, that’s held on the grounds of the Reading Liederkranz Club on Mt. Penn.
The Summer Camp is now in its 8th year, and this year is the first time Genesius is running the camp for four weeks and presenting a full youth production in tandem with the camp. In addition, due to a grant from the Wyomissing Foundation, Inc., Genesius has given out scholarships to 15 new campers to attend, two to four weeks, of the camp, and take part in the show.
The show, which is rated G, will feature more than 30 youth between the ages of 6 and 15. Featured roles are played by Natalie Clayton as Ariel, Angelina DiDea as Rusty, Jenny DiFabrizio as Urleene, Leah Lenair as Willard, Katie McClain as Ethel, Maddie Mell as Wendy Jo, Rocky Rochlin as Ren and Bella Serrano as Vi.
Footloose’s Creative Team coordinates all Genesius youth programs. The camp’s director is Becka Malanios. The musical is directed by Dara Himes, music directed by Jennifer Parker Scott, choreographed by Jericho Joy, assistant directed by Kelsey Malone, with support from Genesius interns Katie McKelvey, Chloe Marturano, Colleen Klahr, Jake Baum, Sydney Boyd, Ellen Rochling and Roberto Guevara. The show is produced by Genesius Artistic Director L J Fecho.
“Footloose” celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. The iconic musical features music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, stage adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford and additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.
The show will be presented at the Reading Liederkranz Club, 143 Spook Lane, Reading, PA, 19606 under their Grand Pavilion. The Reading Liederkranz will have a cash bar and food is available before and after the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with show time at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students (K-college). For tickets and additional information, visit www.genesiusdifference.org.