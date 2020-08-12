Genesius Theatre of Reading hosts three outdoor musical revue cabaret events: Bunchafunk on Aug. 22 and The Belle Tones Aug. 28 to 30 at the Reading Liederkranz and the Showstoppers Sept. 4 and 5 at Konopelski Katering’s Willow Glen Park.
“Genesius Theatre is back doing what they do best, presenting live entertainment for their audience’s enjoyment!” Larry Fecho, Genesius Theatre’s artistic director, announced in a release. “Genesius has planned three outdoor musical revue cabaret events in two separate first-rate outdoor venues. Social distancing and safe practices observed.”
Bunchafunk is a one-night only fundraiser for Genesius Theatre and will be held under the Grand Pavilion at the Reading Liederkranz at 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.
“Genesius presents the phenomenal talents of Reggie Brown, Veronica Cummings and some of the best musicians in the region that make up the band Bunchafunk,” writes Fecho. “Both Reggie Brown and Veronica Cummings rocked audiences in the regional groundbreaking Genesius production of ‘Dreamgirls.’”
More recently, Brown was in the Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer prize winning play “Sweat” performed for sold-out audiences at Genesius Theatre.
“Bunchafunk has also been wowing people all over our region and beyond. They are a high-powered, high-energy, extremely explosive funk band and everyone who gets to experience them, keeps coming back for more. Bunchafunk will put the music in your feet!”
Described as Motown and funk with a little bit of now, the Bunchafunk show rating is G.
The Belle Tones – featuring the professional and local singing talents of Amy Evans, Jennifer Parker Scott and Laura Ann Turk – is a “twinkling, sparkling, all American female trio, often called The Twenty First Century Andrews Sisters. They celebrate music's great harmonic girl groups with class, panache, and lots of fun.”
The Belle Tones perform all over the country, at venues large and small, on the radio and TV, at sports events, casinos, fairs, summer concerts, amusement parks, state theaters, conventions, country clubs, retirement communities, and parades. The Belle Tones have opened for, and performed with, The Duprees, The Del Satins, Joe Piscopo, Billy Gilman, Charlie Calello, The Mahoney Brothers, Rick K and the Allnighters, Steve Solomon, The Sunnybrook Orchestra, and were thrilled to perform on TV, Fox and Friends, and The Real Housewives of NJ.
“The girls have a special place in their hearts for our veterans, and military, and support several charities. Originating in Berks County, The Belle Tones have appeared as a favorite group at many events throughout the county and always love returning to their roots to perform for family and friends,” writes Fecho.
Both Amy Evans and Jennifer Parker Scott hail from Berks County and have had flawless performances in several Genesius productions over the years, writes Fecho.
Scott is also a Genesius music director and choreographer.
Laura Ann Turk hails from the Lehigh Valley, and both she and Evans work professionally in theater, television, and film industries, and are the two-mainstay founding members of the Belle Tones.
The Belle Tones runs for three performances Aug. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Reading Liederkranz. Doors open 45 minutes before show time. Show Rating – G.
The final show is Showstoppers.
“Genesius is thrilled to present our talented bunch of musical comedy singers, singing their hearts out in ‘Showstoppers,’ a Cabaret Musical Revue fundraiser event, featuring songs from past Genesius Smash Hit Productions, and or, from the great line-up of musicals we planned to do in the 2020 Season, but couldn’t!” writes Fecho. “This high-powered, high energy show will surely raise the hairs on the back of your head and also help Genesius raise the roof!”
Genesius has been raising funds to get a brand-new roof on their almost 100-year-old theater at 10th and Walnut Streets in Reading, and this show will help to augment that important need.
Showstoppers runs for two performances on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. at Konopelski Katering’s Truck ‘N Brew in Willow Glen Park, under the Grand Tent. Doors open one hour before show time. To see some of the food that’s available visit: www.trucknbrew.com.Show Rating – G.
The Reading Liederkranz is located at 143 Spook Lane, Reading, and Truck ‘N Brew at Willow Glenn Park is located at 94 Park Ave., Sinking Spring. At both, there is an assortment of food treats available and a cash bar. Audiences can come 45 minutes to an hour earlier than show time. Both venues are handicap accessible. There is free parking. Masks are required until seated.
Purchase tickets at GenesiusDifference.org. All tickets for each musical show are $25 per person, general admission – first come first serve seating. There are only approximately 100 (or so) seats per performance. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance, although tickets will also be available at the door.