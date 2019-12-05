Safe Berks volunteers are available to wrap holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall, all the hours the Mall is open, through Dec. 24.
The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator, and across from Kay Jewelers. All donations will benefit our work providing free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Safe Berks is grateful to all the volunteers!
Safe Berks services include a Safe House for up to 50 adults and children who are in danger, a 24-hour Hotline and text line, trauma-informed counseling, support groups, legal services and advocacy, and education and outreach programs. We also provide transitional housing for up to six families. Our services are free, confidential, and available in English, Spanish or any other language needed. Our services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Safe Berks is located at 255 Chestnut St., Reading, email Peace@SafeBerks.org or call 610-373-1206. The 24-Hour Hotline number is 844-789-SAFE (7233), or text Safe Berks to 20121.