Community Homeschool Players announces its 16th performance, “Gladys in Wonderland” by Rosemary Frisino Toohey and directed by Geoff Burkholder on May 10 and 11 at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown.
"You get up one day, eat a donut, read the paper, and some clown in a Good Humor suit says you're going to die..."
According to Gladys, a headstrong and sometimes confused 87-year-old woman, the sharp dressed man who claims to be her angel of death, is an unwelcome visitor. Her days of reading the obituaries and eating sweets is far from finished, and the feisty Gladys isn’t going anywhere if she has her way.
As indicated on playwright Rosemary Frisino Toohey’s website, www.frisinotoohey.com, “Gladys in Wonderland” was initially produced in 1999 to participate in the Baltimore Playwrights Festival.” The play has had subsequent productions in Baltimore and in 2003 was done as a fund-raiser by the Baltimore County Department of Aging as part of the agency’s 25th anniversary celebration. It’s also been done in Memphis, Tenn. and in Midland, Texas, where the critic for the Midland Reporter-Telegram called it a ‘laugh-out-loud kind of evening.’"
Geoff Burkholder, the director, is new to directing and sees this play as funny with a serious theme. This is a play that makes you throw your head back in laughter while making you consider your destiny. Brilliant.
The cast, crew, director, and advisor of Gladys in Wonderland would like to see this production bring awareness to the dedication and sacrifice of the Twin Valley Fire Department and its all-volunteer firefighters.
Tickets will be $5 at the door with a maximum price of $25 per family. A major portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Twin Valley Fire Department.
Performances will be held on May 10 at 7 p.m., May 11 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m.
Cast (in order of appearance) includes Gladys - Hayley Hopkins, Doris - Nicole Burkholder, Mort - Josiah Musser, Frank - Jesse Burkholder, Denise - Carisa Petersen, Lilian - Ashley Porter, Ethel/Henrietta - Brenna Ezard, Mildred - Seerena Petersen, Myrna - Kayla Brown, and Karen - Taylor Brown.