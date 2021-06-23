The Greater Governor Mifflin League's Annual Community Days offers a full week of celebratory events planned on campus of Governor Mifflin High School for the 45th annual festival July 5 to 10.
The Greater Governor Mifflin League was founded in 1976 as non-profit organization devoted to giving back to the community. In every year since, the GGML has presented a unique community fair featuring food, games, rides, and some of the best regional entertainment, including a spectacular “One-of-a-Kind” Fireworks finale which will culminate this year on Saturday, July 10.
Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the fair back into the community in the form of contributions to local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, and scholarships, just to name a few. In our history, the GGML has given $500,000 back to the Governor Mifflin community.
After a year off due to COVID-19, this year’s Community Days will be held from Monday, July 5 to Saturday, July 10 and has two presenting sponsors – Seidel Auto Group and M&T Bank.
The Greater Governor Mifflin League prides itself on presenting the best free entertainment in Berks with national acts and well-known regional bands as well as its Spectacular Fireworks Display to conclude the festival each year on Saturday night.
This year’s schedule is as follows:
• Monday, July 5 – Opening Night with Shillington’s own Uptown Band, The Belle Tones, Flag Ceremony by the Patriotic Order Sons of America, Special $25 Bracelet Ride Price with Penn Valley Shows ($3 coupon available on www.pennvalleyshows.com).
• Tuesday, July 6 – The ever-popular Go Go Gadjet making their 2nd appearance at Community Days, Pound Fitness by Full Throttle Fitness Factory, and Special $25 Bracelet Ride Price with Penn Valley Shows.
• Wednesday, July 7 – The Mahoney Brothers present Jukebox Heroes & Long Live the Beatles, 14-Year Old Singer/Songwriter Noah Gibney, Wacky Patti Balloons and Fun, plus Character Night ft. Slapshot from The Reading Royals and Chip from Zoo Much Fun.
• Thursday, July 8 – Rick K. and the Allnighters, Award-Winning Elvis Tribute Artist Jeff Krick, Jr., Berks County Harley Owners Group, Flying Dutchmen Aeromodelers, and Special $25 Bracelet Ride Price with Penn Valley Shows.
• Friday, July 9 – Blues night with The Dave Mell Blues Band, Lil’ Ragu Blues Band, Governor Mifflin Graduate Cody Tyler, and the 8th Annual Car Cruise.
• Saturday, July 10 – Berks County’s #1 Spectacular Fireworks Display, Fourplay, and The Rockers.
Community Days also has a large raffle drawing on Saturday night, as well as nightly 50/50 Raffle and nightly Pick-a-Prize Auction.
The event's main presenting sponsors are Seidel Auto Group & M&T Bank.
Thank you to ALL of sponsors including Gold Sponsors – Klee Funeral Home, Dairy Queen of Exeter & Kenhorst, Geoff Penske Buick-GMC, The White & Lord Group at Morgan Stanley, The Loomis Co., Renninger & Associates, Alltemp Enterprise, Inc., Denise Semler at Capstone Land Transfer, LLC, Shillington Eye Associates, Wyomissing Structures, The Law Office of Barbara Kern-Dietrich, LLC, MGS Insurance LLP, Dennis Wahl Excavating, Fulton Bank, Kraft Code Services, Wegmans, Comfort Pro, Inc., Bellairs Real Estate & Appraisals, Blankenbiller Electric, Aftan Engineering, Township of Cumru, Township of Brecknock, Riverfront Credit Union, Katie Broskey-Realtor Keller Williams Platinum Realty, Lawley Disposal, Alvernia University, The Medicine Shoppe, Victor Emmanuel II, Schlouch, Inc., IB Dickinson & Sons Crane Service, and Kasper TV & Appliance.