With a mission to engage widespread audiences in its joyous pursuit of artistic excellence, Apollo’s Fire brings a fresh and lively approach to 17th and 18th century music on period instruments.
Taking its name from the classical god of music and the sun, Apollo's Fire was founded in 1992 by Jeannette Sorrell and unites a select pool of early-music specialists from across North America and Europe.
Join them as they bring their passion and virtuosity to KU Presents! with a lively program of concertos and suites by J.S. Bach and Vivaldi. The program includes dueling double-concertos as well as Sorrell's acclaimed arrangement of Vivaldi's La Folia (Madness), which the orchestra plays from memory.
Apollo’s Fire will take the stage on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium on the Kutztown University campus. Tickets are $38; $34 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.KutztownPresents.org, or by calling the KU Presents! Box Office Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 610-683-4092.
Established to be the center of cultural life at Kutztown University, KU Presents! serves the campus and community by bringing world-class live arts that entertain, educate and enrich.
The KU Presents! season will continue on March 18 with Ireland’s most exciting young tenor, Celtic Thunder’s Emmet Cahill along with the all-female Emerald String Quartet. As part of the Berks Jazz Fest, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will bring their New Orleans big band style on April 2.
The season comes to a close on April 15 with Tony Award-winner, Laura Benanti bringing her Tales from Soprano Isle to the Schaeffer stage. Benanti replaces the previously announced Lea Salonga.
Tickets and other event information for KU Presents! is available at www.KutztownPresents.org.