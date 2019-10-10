For nearly two decades, the Steep Canyon Rangers have been one of the most versatile and idiosyncratic bands in all of contemporary American music. The string sextet's unique aesthetic blends pop, country, and folk rock into a genre-defying brand of bluegrass.
Celebrated solo recordings and frequent collaborations with Steve Martin have made the Steep Canyon Rangers one of the most exciting bands pickin’ and strummin’ on the road today. Their most recent collaboration was a remake of their hit “Be Still Moses” with R&B group Boyz II Men.
Come on an ongoing creative journey and enjoy the spirited, eclectic approach, bending and shaping bluegrass music to create something uniquely original.
Join Steep Canyon Rangers on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium on the Kutztown University campus. Come early for a pre-show Americana Buffet including selections from Bountiful Berks, music from Lyons Fiddle Fest Champions as well as Dave Kline and the Mountain Folk Trio, and a self-guided tour of at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, all starting at 5 p.m. Tickets sold separately.
Established to be the center of cultural life at Kutztown University, KU Presents! serves the campus and community by bringing world-class live arts that can entertain, educate and enrich.
Purchase tickets at www.KutztownPresents.org, or by calling the KU Presents! Box Office Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 610-683-4092.