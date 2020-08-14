The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg has been hosting socially distanced artist demonstrations in the gallery as part of the Berks County Best Secrets Tour.
“It's our hope that people aren't afraid to enter the gallery and with the demonstrations that we've been having we hope that it will draw more customers not only to the gallery but to the other businesses as well,” said Lori LaPearl, administrative assistant at Our Town Foundation in Hamburg.
Gallery patrons watched a blacksmithing demonstration by David Fisher of Fisher Forge on Aug. 1, followed by a watercolor demonstration by Brenda Binns on Aug. 7. Debra Zvanut held a basket weaving demonstration on Aug. 11 with another demonstration on Aug. 14.
While the demonstrations were part of the Berks County Best Secrets Tour – a ticketed self-guided tour of an ever-changing group of off-the-beaten track, small businesses featuring demonstrations, gifts, refreshments, games, drawings, seminars – the gallery demonstrations were open to the public. The tour ran from July 30 to Aug. 15.
The Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg exhibits the arts and crafts of artist members of the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance (in association with Our Town Foundation – Hamburg’s Main Street program). Artists’ work on display includes paintings, prints, photography, woodworking, pottery, ceramics, fabric art, metalworking, and jewelry.
Guidance for visiting the Gallery at this time includes social distancing and masks. Sanitizer stations are set at the entrance and register.
“We are asking that customers adhere to the 6 feet of social distancing, masks are recommended,” said LaPearl. “We are only allowing 15 customers in at a time and if someone isn't feeling well, they are not allowed in the gallery.”
For more information about upcoming events, follow on Facebook at Our Town Foundation and at Hamburg PA and at Hamburg Area Arts Alliance. Also visit the website at www.hamburgpa.org and click on events.