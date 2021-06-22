The Our Town Foundation of Hamburg announced the return of its annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival after COVID restrictions canceled last year's event.
"Being able to host the event confirms that things are getting back to 'normal,'" said OTF Executive Director Deena Kershner. "The Facebook post we made announcing the festival was going to take place on Sept. 4 went viral. Within a few days, the post reached over 100,000 people and was shared by 1,200. Everyone seems to be thrilled that we are having the event."
Held on Sept. 4 in Downtown Hamburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the free admission, rain-or-shine event celebrates America’s favorite food – the hamburger.
The Taste of Hamburg-er Festival features more than 30 burger stands that will grill and serve creative and unique combinations of burgers, all competing for the best burger award.
"We are still accepting vendor applications so at this time it is difficult to determine how many vendors there will be," said Kershner.
Vendor registration forms can be downloaded from www.tasteofhamburger.com. All vendors are required to follow COVID guidelines that are in effect at the time of the event.
"We have secured four stages of entertainment and are finalizing the lineup," she said.
The festival also includes two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, more than 70 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in the historic downtown, as well as amateur and professional burger eating competitions.
"(The Taste of Hamburg-er Festival) is an opportunity for friends and families to gather, an opportunity for local businesses to prosper, as many report it is their best day of the year (if they are along the festival route), an opportunity for Our Town Foundation and other non-profits to raise funds, and an opportunity for local crafters and artisans to showcase and sell their work," said Kershner.
OTF is seeking volunteers to assist with set up, clean up, parking lot attendees, and other miscellaneous tasks throughout the day. Anyone interested in volunteering for a two-hour shift, contact the Our Town Foundation office at 610-562-3106 or by email otfmanager@aol.com.
For more information, visit www.tasteofhamburger.com or call OTF at 610-562-3106.