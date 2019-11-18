Artist Jonathan Bond and potter Jeff Dietrich are combining their talents for a two-day art event on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. The show will be held at Bond’s art gallery at 59 Kempton Road, Kempton.
“Handwerk”, literally German for “hand work”, will feature a varied collection of paintings by Bond and unique redware and stoneware pottery created at Dietrich’s studio.
Both mediums of artistic expression convey a strong sense of heritage and tradition, using time honored materials and motifs.
Bond’s paintings include works in oil, watercolor, and egg tempera. Dietrich’s pottery includes crocks, plates, and bowls.
All items will be available for purchase.
For more information, previews, and directions visit jonathanbond.com or https://www.facebook.com/LoghousePottery. Bond’s art gallery is located at 59 Kempton Road, Kempton PA, 19529 just outside the village of Kempton. Jon can be contacted at 610-756-4490, or by email at bondart@ptd.net. Jeff can be contacted at 610-756-6988 or by email at logland@ptd.net.