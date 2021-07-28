Back by popular demand and after a year off due to the pandemic, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton will host its third Birds and Brew event on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The proceeds from this event directly support the Sanctuary's global conservation science research and educational programming.
"We were disappointed to have to cancel Birds and Brew last year due to Covid-19. We're excited to bring it back and have some fun in the name of conservation with the support from local businesses and communities,” said membership and volunteer manager Tammy Jandrasitz, who coordinates the event.
Attendees will enjoy unlimited tastings from over a dozen local breweries, wineries, and distilleries, along with high-end, BBQ-style dinner, a commemorative 6 ounce glass, and live music entertainment, performed by the Six to Midnight band.
Per newly instated tradition, the Birds and Brew event will take place on the same day as the Off to a Flying Start! Migration Kick Off, where visitors of all ages can come and celebrate the magic of raptor migration with kids crafts and activities, live raptor programs, naturalists in the garden, and more. Trail fee is required for non-members. The official Autumn Migration Hawk Watch will also begin the following day on Aug. 15.
Pre-registered admission is $60, and $75 for those who purchase at the door. Designated drivers and those under 21 can attend and receive food and non-alcoholic drinks for $25 pre-registered, $35 at the door. This year, those wanting to party in pairs can take advantage of special couple pricing: $100 for two tasting tickets, and $45 for two non-drinking tickets.
For sponsorship information, contact Tammy at jandrasitz@hawkmountain.org. For details about the event and to pre-register your ticket, visit hawkmountain.org/birdsandbrew.
The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, call 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.