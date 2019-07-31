On Saturday, Aug. 17, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton will host its second Birds and Brew event from 5 to 8 p.m.
Back by popular demand, the proceeds from this event directly support the Sanctuary's global conservation science research and educational programming.
Attendees will enjoy unlimited beer tastings from almost 20 local breweries, along with high-class food, a commemorative 6 ounce glass, and live music entertainment, performed by Jim Munster acoustic & Larry. Pre-registered admission is $50 and $60 for those who purchase at the door. Designated drivers and those under 21 can attend and receive food and non-alcoholic drinks for $25 pre-registered, $30 at the door.
The Birds and Brew event will take place on the same day as a few more Hawk Mountain events.
From 1 to 3 p.m., the Reptiles and Amphibians presentation from the Family Fun in Nature Series will teach families with live, captive-raised reptiles and amphibians, followed by an optional “hands-on” component.
Additionally, the Visitor Center Gallery will have art by Kaitlyn Dougher displayed throughout August. This free exhibit titled “Moments” captures the changing light, changing life, and changing weather on the Mountain.
Autumn Migration at Hawk Mountain will also have started on Aug. 15, giving visitors the opportunity to have a day of education and enjoyment while attending one or more of these events.
"Last year's Birds and Brew was a great way to celebrate autumn migration with new and returning visitors. We're excited to bring it back and share some fun and conservation awareness with the support from local communities,” said Membership and Volunteer Manager Tammy Jandrasitz, who coordinates the event.
For sponsorship information, contact Tammy at jandrasitz@hawkmountain.org. For details about the event and to pre-register your ticket, visit hawkmountain.org/birds-and-brew.
The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, please call 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.