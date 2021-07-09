The popular, in-high demand and highly recognized local indie-rock band Frog Holler returns to perform at Kutztown Park from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 17.
Under the leadership of Darren Schlappich of Kutztown, in existence for 22 plus years, this local band has grown in popularity and they are always a crowd pleaser and the Borough of Kutztown is proud to have them on stage again in its Summer Concert Series in the Park.
Frog Holler has been entertaining crowds throughout the East Penn Valley area and Eastern Pennsylvania, and have been a regular in the annual Concert Series and always provide great music and entertainment to a large following. They will entertain the audience with electric guitar, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle with a mixture of song types in the bluegrass, indie-rock, country-bluegrass, folk, and mixes of rock, country and folk genre. They will delight the crowd with many favorites and many songs they wrote and recorded, right here in Berks County.
Come early for a seat in the covered bandshell, out on your blankets or lawn chairs in the lawn area, or you can even hear them from the playground and sandbox area. Frog Holler has been a very popular group in Kutztown's Concert Series and hopefully many can join in the free concert fun.
The park concession stand run by Saucony Creek Grille will be open before and during the concert held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park. The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the support of the following co-sponsors.
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.