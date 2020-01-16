The Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host a presentation of Pennsylvania German ice harvesting at its historic farm in Virginville, Berks County at 2 p.m. on Feb. 1.
The demonstration will include a demonstration of antique ice harvesting tools and (weather permitting) cutting and harvesting ice blocks from the ice pond hauling the ice to the ice house, loading the ice house. The event includes horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides. A bonfire, warm soup, and hot chocolate will be available and the farm grounds and nature trail will be open to the public.
The event is free to the public and will be held rain or shine, with only blizzard conditions cancelling. If thin ice prevents walking on the pond, a demonstration of tools and techniques will still be held. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and be prepared to walk on an unpaved farm lane.
The Historic Dreibelbis Farm is located on Route 143 south of the village of Virginville. GPS Address: 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA. Parking is available on-site.
The Ice Harvesting Demonstration is the first of several events to be hosted in 2020 by the DFHS, to fulfill its mission to preserve and protect the historic Dreibelbis farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes. Other events, such as the annual Wetlands and Wildflowers Walk, a Spring Peeper Walk, and the annual Historic Farm Festival will be held in coming months.
For more information visit www.Dreibelbisfarm.org and Historic Dreibelbis Farm on Facebook.