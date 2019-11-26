The Yocum Institute for Arts Education is pleased to host the Holidays in Berks Exhibit at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, Gallery, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn from Dec. 8 through Jan. 14.
The exhibit is free to the public and features local, festive and diverse work from regional artists for sale. Perfect for holiday gift giving. Come see for yourself and bring your family and friends.
There will be an open house for the exhibit on Dec. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Yocum Institute Gallery. The Yocum Institute will present a special Lifetime Achievement Award to Ron Schira at the open house at 3:45 p.m. Please join us as we recognize Ron’s contributions to the artistic community of Berks County. His work will also be featured in the show.
Participating artists include Elaine Soltis, Ron Schira, Karen Powell, Carol Sumner, Steve Fabian, Peter Schroll, Helen Reinhold, Jonathan Bond, Amanda Condict, Phyllis Moser, Tammy Updegrove, Donna Unger, Al Trivellini, Sharon Weik and Elaine Briner.