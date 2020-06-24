The Honey Brook Community Library opens to the public starting on Monday, July 6, for limited hours.
“We will be allowing people inside the library Monday through Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browsing for materials and public computer usage will be limited,” said Jennifer Spade, Library Director. “Mask are required inside of our building.”
Curbside pickup for books and materials will continue before and after the hours that the library is open to the public.
“We strongly encourage you to continue using (curbside pickup) at this time,” said Spade.
Patrons can place a hold for pickup at ccls.org. For questions please contact the library at 610-273-3303.
The Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Program has gone virtual.
Registration is available for all ages at honeybrooklibrary.readsqared.com. You can also request a Summer Reading packet at the library by calling 610-273-3303 for curbside pickup.