For the fifth consecutive year, the Honey Brook Food Pantry will host its annual Music Fest on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Honeybrook Golf Club, 1422 Cambridge Rd, Honey Brook.
Music will begin at 4 p.m. with four unique performances including local Country Western phenom and recording artist Sam Schmidthuber of Morgantown, the always popular Rosewood Trio and a first time performance by local favorite, The 74/75 Band, specializing in classic rock, blues and current rock. The evening concludes at 10 p.m. with a rousing set by featured group Larry Roney and Friends.
Each ticket includes a picnic sandwich and beverage and a contribution to the pantry. This year's theme is supporting children's programs at the pantry including how to prepare healthy snacks and meals for kids, a backpack program providing weekend food, a self-gardening program, vision testing, a hearty supplemental food program specifically for infant-age 3 and summer food boxes.
Tickets are for sale at the Golf Club, on the pantry website at ww.honeybrookfoodpantry.org or by calling 610-273-6102.
Honey Brook will be rockin' again this year and as always, a fun time will be had by all while supporting a great cause.