BARTO — House of Hamill, a national touring act described as “Radiohead meets Riverdance,” will perform at the Landhaven Concert Series in Barto on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at http://www.landhavenbandb.com/concerts/
The band features Rose Baldino, former bandleader of the Celtic folk band, Burning Bridget Cleary, and Brian Buchanan, long-time front man with the Celtic rock band, Enter the Haggis. Joining them on bass and vocals will be Caroline Browning of Nashville.
Folk and Celtic music fans may recognize Baldino and Buchanan from area appearances with their bands at the Bethlehem Musikfest, the Celtic Classic, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, and the former Green Lane Scottish-Irish Festival.
Baldino and Buchanan met 12 years ago, backstage at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. Enter the Haggis was headlining, with Burning Bridget Cleary as openers. Their paths crossed a dozen times over the next several years on the road, and in 2014 Buchanan moved from Toronto to the Philadelphia area.
Baldino and Buchanan launched House of Hamill in 2015. The couple was married in 2017 and they began touring nationally as House of Hamill. Last summer, their all-violin cover of "Sweet Child Of Mine" went viral, amassing more than 16 million views and 400,000 shares.
House of Hamill’s second CD, “March Through Storms”, was released in 2018 with strong support from folk radio programmers. The lead track, “Pound a Week Rise” hit #1 Top Song on the FOLK-DJ Charts for September 2018. Richard Gordon (WVUD/WRCT) reviewed it as “one of the best recent neo-Celtic releases.”
Baldino, who performed several times at Landhaven with her former band, says, “It’s such a kick to be back again at Landhaven with my husband and musical partner by my side." Buchanan adds, “Having just purchased our first home within a half hour of Barto, it feels great to be playing a kind of hometown gig.”
Landhaven Bed and Breakfast hosts its monthly concert series in a wood-lined, antique-filled historic general store. The space is known for excellent acoustics and friendly camaraderie.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Concerts are BYOB. Cuisine in a Box meals can be ordered in advance by calling 610-845-3257 before noon on the Friday before a concert. Meals are prepared by Landis Store Hotel.