It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to celebrate than with a Christmas pageant?
Churches of all denominations will bring the most famous bible story to life with their darling angels and shepherds clad in bed sheets and bathrobes, haloes hanging, angel wings slightly askew, the wise men and the three kings all richly adorned, out of step, itching, shoving, smirking through the fourth wall.
And of course, Mary and Joseph, who slowly, steadily and ever-so-seriously seek their Oscars on their way to the manger - all corralled by a bevy of appointed stage moms and dads in tow with props, crooks, wings, safety pins and duct tape.
Fleetwood Community Theatre brings the experience to the stage in Barbara Robinson’s can’t-miss family-friendly Christmas comedy, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Filled with divinely-scripted (and unscripted) imperfections that are so unique to kids on stage and so adorable to watch, it’s a perfect show to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Indeed, this Pageant proves that a child does lead the way. “Shazaam! He’s in the barn! Come See!”
In this hilarious Christmas classic, Mother (Emily Jones) and Father (Sianna Ream) struggle to put on a church Christmas pageant after Mrs. Armstrong (Cathy Leibensperger) ends up in the hospital. They are faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. Follow Ralph (MJ Phillips), Imogene (Paola Loaiza), Leah (Kylie Schroeder), Claude (Brianna ), Ollie (SaraAnn Harbonic) and Gladys Herdman(Ava Okuley) to see if they really do ruin Christmas! You won’t believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on!
Watch as our narrators Beth (Mia Sanders), Alice (Allison Keefe) and Maxine (Melora Kraemer) guide us through this grand adventure of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Rounding out our cast are Charlie (Torrin Ream), Mrs. McCarthy (Cindy Rohrbach), Mrs. Slocum (Heather Sherrer), Reverend Hopkins (Dane Mountain), Elmer (Ryan Keefe), Hobie (Abe Harbonic), David (Nolan Okuley), Doris (Emily Ellis), Shirley (Peyton Kauker), Juanita (Janine Melendez), Beverly (Jackie Stuber), Roberta (Lilyana Okuley), Selina Melendez, Gracelyn Okuley, Yuri Moore, Gracyn Moore, Willum Moore, Bohdan Moore, Dolan Moore, Johnny Moore and Seamus Moore.
Show dates are Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and will be held at Willow Creek Elementary, 605 Crisscross Road, Fleetwood.
To purchase tickets call 484-793-0918 or visit https://www.onthestage.com/show/fleetwood-community-theatre/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever-53429/tickets.