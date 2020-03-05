Jon Bond and Dave Kline will present a multi-media exhibit, The Place I Call Home, at the Yocum Institute Gallery, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn, on March 22 to April 25.
An opening reception will be held on Sunday, March 22 from 2 to 4 p.m., with a special art, music, and video presentation at 3 p.m.
The exhibit is free to the public.
Berks County natives Jon Bond and Dave Kline recently collaborated on a 10 month project which culminated in the release of “The Place I Call Home.” The collection of 75 original works of art by Jon and 24 original songs and tunes by Dave produced an art book with two music CDs along with a lyrics booklet.
Jon draws inspiration from the rustic scenery of northern Berks County and hills and vales near his studio. His paintings reflect the awesome sunsets and atmospherics of the Kittatinny Ridge and iconic farmsteads of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Jon works primarily in oils, most often on wood panels, and occasionally on scraps of cardboard when preparing studies or sketches. He also works in watercolors and egg tempera.
Jon has exhibited in countless juried shows and has been awarded numerous honors for his work. His art adorns homes, businesses and churches throughout eastern Pennsylvania and the United States.
2020 marks the 46th year of Jon’s profession as a painter and graphic artist. Jon estimates that he’s painted nearly 2,000 original paintings and designed more than 30,000 graphics for signs, murals, garments, vehicles, and antique implements.
Dave is a well-known radio and music personality and Berks County’s ambassador for the folkloric music traditions of the area and the greater Appalachians. For decades he has performed with the Mountain Folk Band at area festivals, events, and celebrations. Dave also blogs, and writes a regular column for the Reading Eagle.
“For decades I’ve performed live music shows at campgrounds and festivals tucked in amongst the natural splendor of our mountains and rural villages," writes Dave. "My wife, four children and I have spent hours and hours outside in the woods and on our mountains, lakes and streams and I’ve now arrived at the chapter in my life’s book where grandchildren are arriving, which allows me to repeat the cycle of learning all over again.”
The exhibition will include 42 original works of art by Jon and several of Dave’s stringed instruments. The exhibit runs through April 25.