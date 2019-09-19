The Kutztown Community Partnership in conjunction with the Kutztown Rotary Club hosts their first annual Art Walk on Oct. 3, 4, and 5.
This three-day event features local artists as they display their art in Kutztown businesses. The Kutztown University Art Society is sponsoring the artists for this event.
Thursday, Oct. 3 will start with a meet and greet reception at each location from 5 to 7 p.m. where each artist will be available to talk to attendees and answer questions. On Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 the downtown businesses will be open during their normal business hours for attendees to feely view the art.
Jim Springer, Art Walk Coordinator, believes that this event will give people another reason to come to Kutztown, “We are excited to bring this event to life and put Kutztown on the map, once again, as a cultural hub.”
With this event, KCP and the Kutztown Rotary Club hope to showcase local artists and their art, bring additional foot-traffic and new customers into Kutztown businesses, aid in cultivating both appreciation and awareness of local artists, and foster collaborations within the Kutztown community.
“The Art Walk will be great for those who want to further explore downtown Kutztown, and discover some of the fantastic and talented artists from Berks county,” said Firefly Bookstore Co-Owner, Matthew Williams.
Kutztown Community Partnership is a community-driven non-profit organization dedicated to the economic revitalization and preservation of Kutztown. The Partnership serves as a liaison to build community, forge positive relationships, and foster cultural and economic collaboration in this historic college town.