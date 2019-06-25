The 9th annual Kutztown University International Summer Chamber Music Festival, under the direction of Maria Asteriadou, performs again this year at Kutztown Park as part of the 2019 Concert Series from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 10.
Various solos, duets, trios, and quartets, comprised of KU faculty members and festival students, will perform a variety of music from classical, show tunes to popular songs. The concert will feature such works as Gershwin’s “Summertime,” Gaisford’s “Hoedown,” Piazzolla’s “Libertango” and Abreu’s “Tico Tico,” as well as movie scores from James Bond, Phantom of the Opera, Coco, and the beloved slow movement of Mendelssohn’s 9th String Symphony, which is featured in the New York City Ballet’s classic production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”