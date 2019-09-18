As part of their Monday Night Speaker Series, Firefly Bookstore will partner with Kutztown University's KU Presents! to host award-winning musician, historian and media personality, Dave Kline, 7 p.m., on Sept. 30, at Firefly Bookstore in Kutztown.
Kline will lead a lively discussion in his presentation about one of his greatest passions, 'The Wonderful Saga of Americana Music.'
Firefly Bookstore will be serving refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
Patrons will be treated to an entertaining mix of discussion and demonstration as they journey through the early days of the Grand Ole Opry right up to the era of Rockabilly, in support of the upcoming KU Presents! concerts with Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats Oct. 3, and Steep Canyon Rangers Oct. 23.
Kline is widely known and admired as a singer, songwriter and live entertainer, performing all over the world, including the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He has made a name for himself hosting several long-running radio and television programs. His recent interviews with Lee Rocker and Steep Canyon Rangers can be heard on his podcast, Mountain Folk. He has worked with stars like Brenda Lee, Bill Monroe, Vince Gill, Roy Clark, Jesse McReynolds, Dolly Parton, Rhonda Vincent, Riders in the Sky, The Time Jumpers, Charlie Daniels, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Cousin Minnie Pearl and Grandpa Jones.
To learn more about Kline and his music, visit www.mountainfolk.com.
Located in scenic downtown Kutztown, Firefly Bookstore is independently owned and operated, offering new and used books. They have been serving the community since 2012, offering a wide range of products and services. In addition to the Mondays at Firefly series, they host author events, children's book readings and activities, poetry and open mic nights and gaming events. More information about the store and upcoming events can be found at www.FireflyBookstore.com and on their Facebook page.
The established center of cultural life at Kutztown University, KU Presents! serves the campus and community by bringing world-class live arts that can entertain, educate and enrich. To learn more about the KU Presents! season, including how to purchase tickets to Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats Oct. 3, and/or Steep Canyon Rangers Oct. 23, visit the KU Presents! website or call the KU Presents! box office 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at 610-683-4092.