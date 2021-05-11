The Kutztown Area Historical Society is holding an Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, May 22.
The outdoor event, rain or shine, opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
“We weren’t able to hold our annual Holiday Festival because of the pandemic, so we thought we’d invite our vendors to an outdoor event to help them and to give the Kutztown community a springtime event,” said festival chair Kerri Shegan. “We’ll have some new vendors, too. I’m excited to see their creations.”
The parking lot at the society, located at the corner of Normal Avenue and South Whiteoak Street in Kutztown, will host the vendors.
“Our holiday festival usually packs the 1892 Public School Building,” said society president Craig Koller, “so we held the festival outside to help with social distancing. We are still asking folks to wear masks, however, just to be on the safe side.”
Many popular vendors from the holiday festival will attend, including Pierre “Pete” DeRagon, who plans on selling his famous grilled cheese spread sandwiches. Kutztown area caterer Foodleigh will also have lunch items for purchase.
“We hope people will also take advantage of the society’s lovely grounds and picnic during the day,” said former society president Sheila Fulton. “They can bring chairs, blankets, and relax on the lawn.”
The 1892 Public School Building will not be open during the festival. Koller is optimistic, however, that the building will open in the immediate future.
“With the pandemic, our volunteers haven’t been able to work in our museum on a regular basis. If all goes well, we’ll soon be able to host visitors again.”
Visitors can park at the St. Paul’s parking lot on South Whiteoak Street across from the Kutztown Bottling Works.