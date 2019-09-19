Kutztown artist Marilyn Fox donated a portrait of longtime Kutztown educator Nevin Luckenbill to the Kutztown Area Historical Society.
“When I purchased my home at 370 West Main Street in the late 1970s, I did not know the history or the neighbors around me."
Nevin Luckenbill lived next door at 368 West Main Street. Fox soon befriended Luckenbill, and visited him often, and always wither her black and white cat.
“Nevin was a quiet, thoughtful gentleman, and told me stories of his past. His most joyful memory was the time he spent at the University of Berlin, Germany in 1931. He recalled that the German people said he spoke German perfectly. He was very proud of that.”
Fox took a photograph of Luckenbill sitting on his back porch, holding her cat.
“I was working on a series of portraits of my friends in the style I employed at that time,” said Fox. “This photograph was the inspiration for that painting.”
Sheila Fulton, president of the Kutztown Area Historical Society, thanked Fox for her donation.
“The society always appreciates donations. Mr. Luckenbill was one of my teachers, so this donation has sentimental value for me.”
The society archives contains numerous works from local artists, including Keith Haring and Henry Sharadin. This new addition is the first piece from Marilyn Fox.
For more information about the Kutztown Area Historical Society, go to kutztownhistory.org or “like” the society on Facebook.