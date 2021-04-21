Kutztown Community Partnership hosts Art Extravaganza in its office at 306 W. Main St. in Kutztown. A student art exhibition, the show runs through May 1.
In KCP’s front window features work of the Clay Club from Kutztown University. KCP transformed its office space into an exhibition of art from the art students of the Kutztown Area School District. The community is invited to view the art work on display at KCP, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The purpose of the event is to give recognition to the dedicated art programs in the Kutztown area and to display the exemplary skills and talents of the visual art students involved,” said Douglas Wunder, Events Manager at KCP. “Art Extravaganza also provides the community a showcase of art to enjoy. This is part of the Kutztown Community Partnership mission, to build community and forge positive relationships.”
To adhere to CDC guidelines, KCP divided the KASD programs into three receptions: Elementary on April 17, Middle School on April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the High School May 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This also helped spotlight the different K-12 students and programs,” he said.
The Kutztown University Clay Club is set in one of the window spaces.
“We liked the idea of a viewable display from outside. This allows less gathering providing more safety and at the same time anyone and everyone can view the art work at any time,” said Wunder.
The response has been great so far, said Wunder.
“There was a nice steady stream of families visiting (April 17) for the first KASD reception. It was so gratifying to watch the young artists get so excited pointing out their art pieces to their family members,” he said. “It has also been a pleasure to observe the positive responses from those stopping at the Clay Club’s window exhibit. Everyone seems to really enjoy Art Extravaganza.”