Kutztown Day, scheduled to be held at Kutztown Park on Sunday, Aug. 2, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“After much discussion, deliberation, and researching options, it is with regret the Kutztown Day Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Kutztown Day event,” the Kutztown Day Committee announced in a release on July 16. “Making this decision was very difficult, but (was made) in the best interest and safety of the Kutztown area, it's many supporters, vendors, bands, and visitors to the Kutztown Park for the day’s events, concerts and the evening fireworks.”
The committee stated in the release that due to the uncertainties and restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they found it difficult, if not impossible, to guarantee the safety of all spectators and the many participating vendors, civic groups and volunteers.
The Kutztown Day Committee has hosted Kutztown Day every year for more than 100 years to celebrate Kutztown.
“In 1907 the citizens of Kutztown celebrated their first ever Kutztown Day. There was a Kutztown Day every year since 1907, except for three years during WWII when the men of the community were fighting the war and in respect to them there was no celebration,” said Kutztown Borough Mayor Jim Schlegel, who has served on the committee for many years.
“Kutztown Day is brought to you by the volunteers of the Kutztown Day Committee. It costs over $8,000 each year to pull off this event and it did not feel right to ask the local businesses who have been struggling for donations,” he said.
Due to the pandemic, the committee had to make the difficult decision of deciding not to hold Kutztown Day for the safety of the community along with the cost of holding this event with so many uncertainties, said Schlegel.
“Our community doesn’t need to have Kutztown Day this year to celebrate what makes us unique,” said Schlegel. “This year, celebrate at home by giving thanks to all the people in your life who work so hard to keep you safe and sound.”
“Don’t get me wrong, I’ll be missing all the great food and visiting with friends, the concerts and fireworks, but it will be worth the wait for next year’s celebration of Kutztown, when we hopefully have the pandemic behind us,” he added.
The Kutztown Day Committee already began making plans for the 2021 Kutztown Day event, and plan to celebrate bigger and better than ever next year on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.