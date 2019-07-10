Kutztown Day, held on Sunday, Aug. 4 in Kutztown Park, kicks off at 12:15 p.m. with opening remarks from Mayor Jim Schlegel and culminating at 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks show.
The Kutztown Day Committee is excited to offer new activities and entertainment for a “revamped” Kutztown Day.
Since 1907, Kutztown Day has brought together friends and families on the first Sunday of August for a fun-filled day of concerts, activities, and picnics in celebration of the Kutztown community.
Mini golf and disc golf are two of the newer additions to Kutztown Day’s activities, which also include bingo, a cakewalk, and a quoit tournament. The Kutztown Park has recently been upgraded with new playground equipment and the installation of a skate park. The Kutztown Adult Kickball League will cap off its inaugural season with a post-season tournament in the park. Other activities include a bounce house, children’s games, and fire safety activities by the Kutztown Fire Department. There will be various food vendors throughout the park.
This year’s Kutztown Day concert lineup will feature The Dave Mell Blues Band from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the The Mudflaps will rock the park with hits from the oldies. Between those two concerts, the Happy Dutchman Band will stroll the park playing authentic German music from 2 to 5 p.m.
As the sun begins to set, the festivities will move toward the other end of the park where the Brass and Rhythm Ensemble will play at 7:30 p.m., followed by the raffle ticket drawing at 8:45, and then the fireworks show.
Kutztown Day is a rain or shine event with no charge for admission. Event goers are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win more than 50 prizes donated by local businesses.