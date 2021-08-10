The 150th Kutztown Fair opened with rides, games, entertainment, contests and displays on Monday, Aug. 9. The Fair continues through Aug. 14.
Lolly Lesher, Vice President of the Kutztown Fair Association Board, said volunteers worked for more than two years planning this year’s fair.
“We are focused on celebrating old fashioned family fun. It is a time to recognize our heritage of 150 years of local volunteers coming together to promote our vast agriculture community and the abundance of food we have,” said Lesher.
This year’s fair includes a pig roast Wednesday and Friday, a new Farmer for a Day Ag Tent, old time food, a dunk tank, the addition of a Fair Crawl, and new children's day activities on Children’s day Saturday starting a 2 p.m.
Throughout the week see almost 1,000 head of cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs compete for Grand Champion and watch The Ninja Experience on the Midway test their strength and agility on an obstacle course. Plus, the Midway is full of rides, games and food with nightly entertainment on the Main Stage.
With much to see and do at the Kutztown Fairgrounds, demonstrations and activities include weaving and shearing sheep, to pedal tractor pulls and hay bale pitching contest.
One of the highlights on opening night was the Celebrity Obstacle Course for which participants led a cow through an obstacle course. Participants included Kutztown Area High School Principal Barry Flicker, State Fair Queen Addison Neff, Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel, Kutztown Troop 101 Boy Scout Leader Keith Lichtenwalner and Rep. Gary Day with Day winning Grand Champion.
Marking a Milestone
To celebrate the fair’s 150th anniversary, the Fair Association hosted an opening ceremony at the Main Stage with Kutztown Boy Scout Troop 101 serving as the Color Guard.
The 2021 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Addison Neff of Elizabethtown wished the crowd a great week at the Kutztown Fair.
“I can see the pride you have in your community and the excitement that you have for agriculture and the youth who are growing up in the 4-H and FFA programs,” said Neff.
Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel issued a proclamation on behalf of Borough Council marking August as Kutztown Fair Association Month.
“The Borough of Kutztown recognizes the strong history and heritage of the Kutztown Fair Association,” reads the proclamation. “The Fair Association promotes and represents the fabric of our community and continues to serve the community of Kutztown and the greater area.”
The proclamation commends the Kutztown Fair Association, known as the “Biggest Little Fair in the State,” for its years of commitment to the community on the fair’s sesquicentennial year, 150 Fabulous Fairs.
Schlegel grew up in Kutztown and spent a lot of time at the Kutztown Fair. His earliest remembrance is 1953 when his Dad gave him $3 and he and his brothers had a good time at the fair.
Rep. Gary Day presented a citation on behalf of the House of Representatives, reading, “The Kutztown Fair Association is celebrating a momentous occasion… We’re here to celebrate 150 years which truly makes it woven into the fabric of our community and into Pennsylvania. Kutztown and its fair is well known throughout the region and throughout all of Pennsylvania.”
While unable to attend, a citation from the Senate was presented on behalf of Sen. David Argall and Sen. Judy Schwank, which reads, “The Kutztown Fair Association has developed a strong reputation with the highest quality of service throughout its history. Over the years, those in leadership positions, as well as the volunteers, have contributed in a tremendous way to its growth and development.”
Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera, who presented a certificate on behalf of the Commissioners, said celebrating 150 years of the Kutztown Fair is a great opportunity to promote agriculture, which is the number one industry in Berks County by gross revenue.
“Agriculture is a very important part of Berks County,” he said. “I also want to thank (the organizers and volunteers) for the commitment to the agriculture community and to the citizens of Berks County.”
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer paid tribute to the many volunteers who have made the Kutztown Fair possible year after year.
“150 years later and you guys are stilling doing it,” he said. “What it all comes down to, really, is community.”
150 Years of the Kutztown Fair
Brendan Strasser of the Kutztown Area Historical Society provided a presentation on the fair’s history.
“The beginnings of the Kutztown Fair go back beyond 1870 when the first official Kutztown Fair was held here in the Borough but really back almost to the American Revolution,” said Strasser. “In the early 1810s, 1820s, there were many veterans around here who liked nothing better than to get together every year, raise a few beers, point a few firearms at targets, occasionally point them at each other maybe (to which there were a few chuckles from the audience) and have a good time.”
These events came to be known as The Battalion Days and grew to become quite large in the 1820s and 1830s.
“They got to be very boisterous, rowdy multi-day affairs, to the point that finally the town council at the time of the Civil War decided that they needed to stop; it was causing too much mayhem and town council eventually banned these Battalion Days from occurring,” said Strasser.
These events brought a lot of people into town and people from the outlying areas had gotten into the habit of coming to Kutztown for a few days of celebration every year, he said. Even though Battalion Days had been banned, people showed up anyway.
In 1871 the Kutztown Fair was organized and conducted by the Keystone Agricultural and Horticultural Society. The first fairs were held on the south side of Kutztown between Whiteoak and Baldy streets. The original fairgrounds included exhibition buildings, a one-third mile horse race track and a hotel nearby.
“That fair really gave rise to the idea of the Kutztown Fairs we’ve come to understand, where hundreds, even thousands of people are coming into town on an annual basis,” said Strasser.
The fairgrounds eventually proved to be too small so the Society looked for other land but did not have the membership to sustain. The fair came to end in 1903 and the fairgrounds was sold for building lots, he said.
“The town, without a fair in 1904, began to agitate for a new Kutztown Fair,” said Strasser.
Jacob Esser was the main person behind the momentum to get the Kutztown Fair Association established in 1905 and became president of the Fair Association. Esser was a familiar name to most Kutztownians as the Essers were around when the town was founded in 1850. Jacob was a third generation owner and editor of the Kutztown Patriot and owner of the publishing company.
The Fair Association quickly sold stocks and secured 32 acres of land which is the current location of the Kutztown Fairgrounds. Later, about 20 more acres were added.
“From 1905 to the present day, we’ve had a fair almost every year… except, of course, last year,” said Strasser.
The Historical Society has a collection of photos of the midway, horse races, and other happenings at the fair throughout its history. Fair goers can see the historical display in Building 9. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m., Strasser provides a History of the Fair presentation including photographs and artifacts.
The 150th Kutztown Fair continues through Aug. 14. Gates open at 4 p.m. daily and on Children's Day Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 but watch for family specials and pre-event purchases for savings. Any questions, check out the fair website at www.kutztownfair.com or call the fair office at 610-683-7696 and follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more details.